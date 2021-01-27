Tollywood Updates From The Upcoming Movies On The Occasion Of Republic Day

The 72nd Republic Day was a great day for all the Tollywood fans!!! Updates from the most awaiting flicks were dropped on social media. Be it Sandeep Kishan's 'A1 Express' trailer or Pawan Kalyan & Rana Daggubati multi-starrer shoot begin news, most of the updates created noise and made the netizens and movie buffs stick to social media and eagerly await for the big announcements…

30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela

This Pradeep Machiraju's debut movie is creating a buzz on social media with the song "Mere Bava…". Pradeep dropped the complete song on his Twitter page and upped the party mood on this Republic Day…





This is a promotional song but completely raised the expectations on the movie… It also had the glimpses of beautiful anchors Anasuya, Sreemukhi and Rashmi.

Jai Sena

On the occasion of Republic Day, the makers of Sunil and Srikanth's 'Jai Sena' movie announced the release date along with the new poster.





This poster shows off Sunil in a cop avatar and looks intense holding the gun. This movie will hit the screens on 29th January, 2021.

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Movie Shooting Begins





Here is another big news for all the Tollywood fans!!! The biggest multi starrer of the year which has Rana Daggubati and Power Star Pawan Kalyan in the lead roles gets kick-started. The shooting of 'Production No. 12' begins and this flick is going to be directed by Saagar K Chandra while music department will be handled by SS Thaman. The video shows Pawan Kalyan is stepping into the sets riding a bike…

Acharya Teaser @ 10 AM

Netizens get ready to witness another big news from the team of Chiranjeevi's 'Acharya' exactly at 10 AM… Mega Star teased his director Koratala Shiva doling out, will he give any update about teaser and shall I release it…





This poster turned out into a funny meme… Even Koratala Shiva also responded to this tweet and doled out that there will be an update about 'Acharya' movie teaser at 10 AM.

Sandeep Kishan's A1 Express Trailer

Of all the Tollywood updates on the occasion of 'Republic Day', Sandeep Kishan's 'A1 Express' trailer made more noise on social media…It's all about a hockey player and how he fights hard with the corrupt sports union to join the National Team Of Hockey…





Nee Aasayam..Nee Oopirai Poradene ✊🏽

This belief has always kept me going & this is belief is #A1Express my 25th film



Nee Aasayam..Nee Oopirai Poradene ✊🏽

This belief has always kept me going & this is belief is #A1Express my 25th film

Treat it as our biggest victory to be able to pull this off 🤟🏽

Sharing the trailer, Sandeep also wrote,









This movie is directed by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu…

Ravi Teja's 'Khiladi' First Glimpse

Another biggest update of Tollywood on this special day was Ravi Teja's 'First Glimpse' from his upcoming movie 'Khiladi'.





The Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is all dressed up in a suit and elevated his mass appeal holding the hammer-type iron weapon. On the occasion of Ravi Teja's birthday, the makers unveiled the first glimpse video and hyped the expectations on the movie…

Plan B New Posters

Srinivas Reddy and Murali Sharma are sharing screen space for this multi-starrer movie…





Here are the new posters from the movie 'Plan B'…Srinivas Reddy is seen in classy attire while Murali Sharma is shown in a cop avatar. We need to wait and watch to know more about their 'Plan B'…

Zombie Reddy Release Date

We have already witnessed the deadly trailer of 'Zombie Reddy' movie… As only a few days are left for the release of the movie, the makers have unveiled the new poster of this horror flick…





Hola Say… Cheese to the pic!!! Teja Sajja and all other prominent characters of the movie pose to cams and look horrified posing with 'Zombie's'… This Prashant Varma directorial will hit the screens on 5th February…