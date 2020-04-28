Tollywood: Upendra in Varun Tej's boxing drama

Tollywood: Kannada star hero Upendra recently opened up about his next Telugu movie. After S/o Satyamurthy, the actor was asked to play negative roles in a lot of movies but the actor rejected them. Finally, he came across another Telugu film which has got an interesting role. If the reports are true, Upendra will play a key role in Varun Tej's upcoming boxing drama.

In a recent interview, Upendra has given clarity on the same. Upendra told that he liked the script and found his role interesting. The star actor of Kannada industry is always ready to do films in other languages.

Coming to the status of the project, the makers wrapped up a schedule in Vizag and are planning to get back to the shoot again, once the restrictions on the film's shoots lifted. As of now, there is no clarity on when the movie shoots will begin but let us hope that the things get back to normalcy soon.