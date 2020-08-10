Tollywood: Superstar Mahesh Babu celebrates his birthday on August 9th. Mahesh specially thanked each and everyone for their birthday wishes.

"To my family, friends, well-wishers and fans,

This day, each year, is a reminder of how blessed I am to be loved by so many of you. Reading all the wonderful things written makes me really happy. Thank you for sending in all your greetings and blessings. Love you all - Yours Truly, Mahesh Babu"

Immense gratitude 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Humbled by all the love 🤗 pic.twitter.com/xbZp1eselL — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 9, 2020

On the occasion of Superstar Mahesh's Birthday, His fans tweeted wishes with Hash Tag #HBDMaheshBabu. This Hash tag with 60.2 Million Tweets has emerged as the biggest ever tweeted tag in 24 hours creating a world record. Fans are ecstatic about creating a world record in Twitter. Superstar Mahesh on his birthday as a part of 'Green India Challenge' has planted a Sapling and appeals his fans to be a part of this great initiative. A motion poster from his upcoming movie 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' has been released and it is trending all over with tremendous response. Superstar will join the sets of the film soon after the coronavirus pandemic comes to an end.