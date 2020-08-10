X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Tollywood: Your Love Always Reminds Me Of How Blessed I Am: Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu
x

Superstar Mahesh Babu

Highlights

Superstar Mahesh Babu celebrates his birthday on August 9th. Mahesh specially thanked each and everyone for their birthday wishes.

Tollywood: Superstar Mahesh Babu celebrates his birthday on August 9th. Mahesh specially thanked each and everyone for their birthday wishes.

"To my family, friends, well-wishers and fans,

This day, each year, is a reminder of how blessed I am to be loved by so many of you. Reading all the wonderful things written makes me really happy. Thank you for sending in all your greetings and blessings. Love you all - Yours Truly, Mahesh Babu"

On the occasion of Superstar Mahesh's Birthday, His fans tweeted wishes with Hash Tag #HBDMaheshBabu. This Hash tag with 60.2 Million Tweets has emerged as the biggest ever tweeted tag in 24 hours creating a world record. Fans are ecstatic about creating a world record in Twitter. Superstar Mahesh on his birthday as a part of 'Green India Challenge' has planted a Sapling and appeals his fans to be a part of this great initiative. A motion poster from his upcoming movie 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' has been released and it is trending all over with tremendous response. Superstar will join the sets of the film soon after the coronavirus pandemic comes to an end.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X