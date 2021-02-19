Tollywood’s Ace Actor Mahesh Babu Undergoes An Intense Training For ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ Movie At Dubai

Tollywood's Superstar Mahesh Babu is now in Dubai… He flew to the picturesque city to take part in the second schedule of his upcoming movie 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'… According to the sources, Mahesh will be seen in a never before avatar and thus he is undergoing intense workout sessions as well. Off late, Mahesh Babu's trainer, Minash Gabriel shared a glimpse of Mahesh's workout session on his Instagram page and also jotted down how he is getting trained for this movie…

This post showcases a glimpse of Mahesh Babu who is working hard at his gym… Minash also wrote, "I've been in Dubai for the last month for #sarkaruvaaripaata the movie that stars @urstrulymahesh.



Baring the day we landed in Dubai and the isolated deload/recovery days, I've been at the gym every single day training MB post his shoot.



Here's everything you need to know about the last 30 days in Dubai as far his training regime went.



Our training days were split into strength training, cardio that involved anaerobic variants and most importantly Zone 2 training.



We trained mostly in the evenings at the end of the shoot and the intensity at which he approached each session was second to none, even after challenging conditions that he faced on set in the desert.



His approach was simple, once he stepped into the gym it was go hard or go home.



Each workout spanned roughly 60 mins.



Everyday he'd push himself and make sure he performed each exercise to the T and give it a 100 percent. He is a perfectionist, on and off the set.

Today I can proudly say that MB has come a long way from when we first met in 2019.



From battling and overcoming injuries to getting into such incredible shape and conditioning is a testimony to his work ethic and perseverance.

I can safely say that this man is ageing backwards and is only getting better with time."



Sarkaru Vaari Paata is being directed by Parasuram and is jointly produced by Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and Mythri Movie Makers along with 14 Reels Plus banner. Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the lead actress in the movie.



Coming to the crew of this movie, S S Thaman will take care of the music department while PS Vinod will handle cinematography. Editing will be done by Marthand K Venkatesh. Mahesh Babu and Thaman will reunite after seven years. According to the sources, Kannada film industry's ace actor Kichha Sudeep will essay the antagonist role in this movie.





