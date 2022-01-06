Tollywood’s Ace Actress Lakshmi Manchu Tests Positive For Covid-19

The deadly Covid-19 once again made its comeback to the country and with the rise of positive cases, many states have imposed curfew and restrictions. Well, even a few Bollywood and Tollywood actors are getting tested positive for this deadly virus. After Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Amrita Arora and a few others defeated this virus, now Lakshmi Manchu got in contact with it! She announced this news through her social media page and urged her fans to 'Mask Up' to stay away from the Coronavirus…

This note reads, "They say don't run from your fears, attack them… well that didn't turn out so well for me. After playing hide and seek for 2 years from the buchodu of 2020 and screaming Go Corona Go; Covid-19 finally caught me. I did give it a good fight but it had other plans. I am taking all necessary precautions to get out of its clutches. Gonna use some of my kalari skills to kick Covid's ass. PSA to all – Let's stay home, stay safe and MASK UP!!!"

Along with this note, she also wrote, "It's going to affect everybody and get all of us just like a common cold. What we need to do is take care of our immunity and make sure our bodies are strong enough to fight the virus. So don't forget to take your vitamins and keep your mind and body in check. Don't forget to GET VACCINATED and if you are double vaccinated, find the best the booster for you.

Ok now suggest your top three fav shows and movies for me to watch. Send in some podcasts too!!"

Well, her dear friend Rakul immediately replied, "Watch Succession." Even other Bollywood celebs like Erica Fernandes, Srishty Rode, Sharad Malhotra and Sonu Nigam also tested positive for this virus! Earlier even Manchu Lakshmi's brother Manchu Manoj also got in contact with Covid-19 and recovered from it!