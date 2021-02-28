Tollywood’s Ace Actresses Anasuya And Sai Pallavi’s Drop Their Perfect Dance Numbers

We all know that Tollywood ace actresses Sai Pallavi and Anasuya Bharadwaj are the best dancers… Off late, the makers of 'Love Story' and 'Chavu Kaburu Challaga' movies have dropped the video songs and created noise on the dance floor. "Saranga Dariya…" song from Shekar Kammula's 'Love Story' movie and "Paina Pataaram…" song promo from 'Chavu Kaburu Challaga' are trending top on the YouTube charts… Check out!!!



Samantha Ruth Prabhu has dropped the dance song of the season "Saranga Dariya…" on her Twitter page…

This song is crooned by ace singer Mangli and has lyrics by Suddala Ashok Teja and has music by Pawan CH… Natural beauty Sai Pallavi made all of us shook our legs with her energetic performance… Being a Telangana style song, it has all the elements of party number and definitely stands as the song of the season!!!



This Shekar Kammula's directorial 'Love Story' is being bankrolled by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas banners. It has Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi as the lead actors.



Speaking about this movie to media, Shekar Kammula doled out, "It's a love story of a boy and girl who move to the city from their village to pursue their dreams."



Next on the line is Anasuya's "Paina Pataaram…" song… This is the special song from the movie 'Chaavu Kaburu Challaga'

Ansuya shared the promo video of the song "Paina Pataatam…" on her Twitter page… This song is a complete dance number and has showed off Anasuya's beautiful expressions!!! The full song will be released on 1st March, 2021…



Chavu Kaburu Challaga movie is being directed by Koushik Pegallapati and is produced by Allu Aravind under GA2 Pictures banner. It has Kartikeya Gummakonda as Basthi Balaraju, Lavanya Tripathi as Mallika, Aamani, Murali Sharma, Srikanth Iyyengar and Rajitha in the prominent roles.



This movie is a romantic comedy movie and will be released on 19th March, 2021…