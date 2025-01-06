Tributes Pour in for BA Raju on His 65th Birth Anniversary

Hyderabad : The Telugu film industry fondly remembers the legendary BA Raju on his 65th birth anniversary today. Known for his unparalleled contribution as a film journalist, PRO, producer, and the founder of Superhit Weekly, BA Raju carved a unique identity in Tollywood over four decades.

Starting his career as a PRO for Superstar Krishna, BA Raju became a guiding force for many in the industry. Encouraged by Krishna, he ventured into film journalism and worked with esteemed publications like Andhra Jyothi, Jyothi Chitra, Udayam, and Shivaranjani. In 1994, alongside his wife, director B. Jaya, he founded Superhit Weekly. The magazine revolutionized Telugu film journalism, running successfully for 27 years without missing a single issue—a testament to his dedication.

BA Raju's contributions extended beyond journalism. As a PRO for over 1,500 films, he played a pivotal role in their success, offering guidance to top directors, actors, and producers. His approachable nature earned him a reputation as a man without enemies, fostering close relationships with everyone in the industry.

In 2001, following Tollywood's relocation to Hyderabad, BA Raju shifted the Superhit office to the city. The same year, he ventured into film production under RJ Cinemas, launching the movie Preminchu Pavani Kalyan, directed by his wife. He went on to produce several successful films, including Chantigadu, Premikulu, Lovely, and Vaisakham, leaving an indelible mark as a producer.

BA Raju also embraced digital innovation by launching the popular Industry Hit website and maintaining a strong online presence through his Twitter (X) account, followed by over 700,000 fans. His team continues to update audiences with industry news under the banner BA Raju's Team. His son Shivakumar B is now carrying forward the legacy, planning major productions with prominent actors under RJ Cinemas.

BA Raju shared a close bond with industry stalwarts like Evergreen Superstar Krishna and Superstar Mahesh Babu. As the president of the Film Critics Association, he provided unwavering support to film journalists, offering both financial and emotional help during challenging times. Known as the "Human Tollywood Encyclopedia," he had an extraordinary memory for film details, from release dates to box office records.

Though BA Raju's absence is deeply felt, his legacy continues to inspire. On his 65th birth anniversary, the industry pays heartfelt tributes to a man whose life revolved around cinema. May his soul rest in peace.















