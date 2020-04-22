Trivikram Indebted To Telugu Fans For 21 Years In TFI, Posts Emotional Message On Twitter

Trivikram Srinivas is one of the renowned filmmakers in the industry. He has delivered some brilliant movies and there's no doubting his caliber. He is one of the most desirable directors to work with and is on every actor's wish list. Trivikram is known for his punch dialogues and hence given the title Maatala Mantrikudu (Wizard of words).

Trivikram completed 21 years in the Telugu Film Industry. While congratulatory messages started pouring in for the talented director, Trivikram took to Twitter to express his gratitude to his fans. On his twitter timeline, the director posted that he never thought of the journey he took in cinema. neither did he look back. But now the mere thought of his journey makes him emotional. He also thanked each one for supporting him through the journey and said that he would be indebted to Telugu fans (audience) forever.

Have a look at his tweet...

ఈ ప్రయాణం గురించి ఎప్పుడూ ఆలోచించలేదు, వెనక్కు తిరిగి చూడలేదు. ఇప్పుడు ఆలోచిస్తే ఎంతో గమ్మత్తుగా ఉంది, ఉద్వేగానికి లోనవుతున్నాను.

నా ఈ ప్రయాణంలో సహకరించిన ప్రతీ ఒక్కరికీ పేరు పేరున నా హృదయ పూర్వక ధన్యవాదాలు. 🙏🏻🙏🏻

తెలుగుసినీ ప్రేక్షకులకు ఎప్పటికీ ఋణపడిఉంటాను.

Thank you all. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/jfChTks25W — Trivikram Srinivas (@trivikramIn) April 22, 2020

Trivikram Srinivas's last directorial venture was Allu Arjun's Sankranti release Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo which also had Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The movie was a box office success and also turned out to be the most watched movie on Netflix.

Here's wishing Trivikram the very best for all his future endeavors.