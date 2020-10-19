Trivikram & NTR film to be shot in the USA

Tollywood: Trivikram Srinivas is one of the top filmmakers in the Tollywood film industry who usually picks Indian and Telugu backdrop for his movies. Although he filmed his movies in the foreign locations, he always keeps Teluguness to his stories. But, it looks like, for the first time, Trivikram is going to add the USA backdrop for his next movie with Jr NTR.

Earlier, both the actors worked on the project called Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. The film became a big hit at the box-office. The makers chose Rayalaseema as the backdrop for the film. For this untitled movie, the film unit will shoot the majority of the film's portions in the USA, as soon as NTR completes his part for the film RRR.

Sithara Entertainments and NTR Arts will jointly produce the film. The complete details of the same will come out soon.