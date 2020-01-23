Truth about Kichcha Sudeep Role in Rajamouli Movie

We don't have to tell you what a talented actor Sandalwood star Kichcha Sudeep is. Be it movies, brand endorsement deals or hosting TV shows, Kichcha Sudeep is always ahead of his peers. Sudeep keeps reinventing himself to stay in the race and he has not once failed. He will soon direct a movie which had taken a backseat for a few years now.

Sudeep was last seen in the Salman movie Dabangg 3 (popular franchise). The movie was a superhit and Sudeep came in for a lot of praise for his role as a villain. He performed his role to the T and in fact, the actor said himself in one of the interviews that there were a few lines that were penned by Salman Khan himself for Sudeep. After his stint in Dabangg, offers came knocking at the door of the Sandalwood star to play the villain. One was from STR's upcoming movie Maanadu. However, Sudeep is said to have rejected the role. We all know that Sudeep has his plate full with movies and Kannada TV reality show Bigg Boss.

Sudeep has worked with several well-known artists as well as directors. He played Amitabh Bachchan's son in Ram Gopal Varma's Bollywood flick Rann (based on media hype and TRPs). The movie did well and raked in crores at the box office. Sudeep too got an appreciation for his role as someone on the wrong side of the law.

Another notable director that Sudeep worked with was Tollywood director SS Rajamouli. He played a part in Baahubali 1. That apart he played the villain in another Rajamouli venture Eega (based on a housefly) opposite Nani.

Recently there were reports that Sudeep had been roped in to play a key role in Rajamouli's upcoming film RRR. The Jakanna magnum opus stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles while Alia Bhatt too has been roped in as the female lead opposite Charan.

However, Sudeep took to social media to dispel rumours. "Sudeep posted on his Twitter timeline, "With due respect to the film and to all those who r excited to hear this news I wanna bring this to everyone's notice that this isn't a fact tats floating.

I haven't been approached, nor has there been any discussion."

So that explains the truth about Kichcha Sudeep's much talked about cop role in RRR. Meanwhile, the actor just wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film Kotigobba 3.