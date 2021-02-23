Tuck Jagadish Teaser: Nani Shows Us The Family Drama With Enough Commercial Elements

Tollywood's ace actor Nani is all set to entertain the audience with another interesting family drama… Being titled as 'Tuck Jagadish', this movie has all the commercial elements which keep the movie buffs get hooked to the movie. Off late, the makers of this movie have dropped the teaser of the movie and showed us glimpse of this family entertainer…

Nani also shared the teaser on his Twitter page and also unveiled the release date of this flick…









Along with the new poster and teaser, Nani also wrote, "పండగకి వచ్చే సినిమాలు కొన్ని

పండగలాంటి సినిమాలు కొన్ని :)

APRIL 23rd Fire

#TuckJagadishTeaser





The teaser starts off with an interesting 'Cock Fight' and then shows off the complete lovely family of Nani… Nasser being the father of Nani, he once again portraying the family head's role. While Jagapati Babu is seen as Nani's elder brother. Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh are the lead actresses. Even Ritu Varma's classy look and a few love scenes between the lead actors made this teaser worth watch. The director also made the teaser go with the mass audience with a few action sequences. One more interesting factor of this teaser is, it doesn't have any dialogues but the background family song made it turn interesting and engaging…

Nani's classy and neat 'Tuck' avatar made him look suave and handsome. This movie will hit the big screens on 23rd April, 2021… It has Nasser, Jagapathi babu, Rao Ramesh, Naresh, Daniel Balaji, Tiruveer, Rohini, Devadarsini and Praveen in other prominent roles.

Tuck Jagadish movie has music by ace musician SS Thaman and cinematography field is managed by Prasad Murella. This Shiva Nirvana's directorial is being produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under Shine Screens banner.