Uma Maheshwara Ugra Roopasya: Film Postponed!

Uma Maheshwara UgraRoopasya is an exciting movie in recent times. Satyadev plays the lead role in the movie. The film is the official remake of Maheshinte Pratikaram. Fahadh Fassil played the lead role in this Malayalam movie. Now, the makers did not give any reason for the postponement of the film.



The movie was supposed to hit the screens today on Netflix but there is no promotion for the same. Venkatesh Maha is the director of the film who earlier made his debut with the blockbuster C/O Kancharapalem. Interestingly, Uma Maheshwara UgraRoopasya songs are already going viral on social media.

With the news about the postponement, the fans got disappointed but we have to wait for the official confirmation from the team again, for the new release date of the movie. Stay tuned to us for more details.