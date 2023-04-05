Unveiling the Hidden Advantage of Ravi Teja's Ravanasura!

Ravi Teja's Ravanasura Set to Release on Good Friday: Anticipation and Challenges for the Edge-of-the-Seat Thriller

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's upcoming film Ravanasura is slated to release on April 7th, which falls on Good Friday and is a bank holiday. While the first day of a film being a holiday usually boosts its box office collections, Ravanasura is facing some challenges in terms of hype and anticipation. Unlike Ravi Teja's recent blockbusters Dhamaka and Waltair Veerayya, Ravanasura is not a typical mass masala entertainer and does not have the benefit of a festival season or hit songs.

However, the holiday factor is expected to give a decent opening for the film on its first day. The word-of-mouth reviews are crucial for Ravanasura to sustain at the box office after the first show. Director Sudheer Varma, who has faced a series of flops in his career, is relying heavily on the success of Ravanasura, which is touted to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller with multiple twists and turns. Dasara, which follows after the release of Ravanasura, could pose a challenge to its box office collections if the content of the film is not strong. Stay tuned for updates on the release and performance of Ravanasura!