Urvashivo Rakshashivo Teaser: A Glimpse Of Allu Sirish And Anu Emmanuel's New-Age Love Tale

The young hero of Mega compound and stylish star Allu Arjun's younger brother Allu Sirish tried to bag hits with a couple of movies but failed. Yet again he is testing his luck with the new-age love story 'Urvashivo Rakshashivo'. Having glam doll Anu Immaneul as the lead actress, there are high expectations on it. The movie is also hitting the theatres on 4th November, 2022. As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the teaser and showcased a glimpse of fresh and romantic tale.



Along with the makers, even Sirish and Anu also shared the romantic teaser on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Excited to share the teaser of #UrvasivoRakshasivo with you all. https://t.co/lvTfubSra7 — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) September 29, 2022

Going with the teaser, it showcased how Sirish falls in love with Anu and they share a romantic relationship. But when Sirish asks her to take their bond a step forward, Anu refuses to marry and there starts the confusion! So, we need to wait and watch to know how Sirish deals with his girlfriend!

Well, speaking about Allu Sirish's Urvashivo Rakshasivo movie, it is directed by Rakesh Sashii and is produced by Rakesh Sashii and Allu Aravind under the GA2 Pictures banner in association with Shri Tirumala Production Pvt Ltd. It has Sunil and Vennala Kishore in the prominent roles while Achu Rajamani impressed gave the impressive visuals and background score.

Urvasivo Rakshasivo movie will hit the theatres on 4th November, 2022!