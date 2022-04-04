US release of Mahesh Babu starrer 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' on May 11

Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu's much-hyped action comedy 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is inching towards its release. It will be premiered in the U.S. on May 11 to capitalise on the lead actor's impressive overseas fanbase.

Fly High Cinemas, which delivered a hit, despite the pandemic, with 'Jathi Ratnalu' in 2021, is collaborating with Shloka Entertainments and Classics Entertainment for the acquisition of the film's US theatrical rights.

The makers of 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', on the occasion of Ugadi on Saurday, released a poster featuring Mahesh Babu. The actor looks dapper in what is being touted as an action sequence in the film. Directed by Parasuram Petla of 'Geeta Govindam' fame, the film, which has been shot in Hyderabad, Goa and Spain, is being bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment.

Keerthy Suresh plays the female lead alongside Mahesh Babu. Thaman, who has been in the news for his score for 'Bheemla Nayak' and 'Radhe Shyam', and for the Tamil film, 'DJ Tillu', has composed the music.