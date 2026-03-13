‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ ticket rate hikes in TG

In a significant development for the Telugu film industry, the Supreme Court of India has stayed a recent interim order issued by the Telangana High Court regarding ticket price hikes for films. The earlier directive had instructed the state government to issue a government order (G.O.) at least 90 days before a film’s release if producers intended to increase ticket prices.

The order had raised concerns within the industry, as major film releases in Tollywood are often finalized only a few weeks in advance. Following this development, the production house Mythri Movie Makers approached the Supreme Court seeking relief from the ruling.

Mythri Movie Makers, which is producing Ustaad Bhagat Singh starring Pawan Kalyan, challenged the High Court’s directive, arguing that the rule would make it difficult for filmmakers to plan releases and request ticket price revisions within a realistic timeline.

The Supreme Court’s decision to stay the High Court order has come as a major relief for the producers. With the interim order now paused, ticket price hikes for the film can proceed under the existing system followed in Telangana.

Senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Niranjan Reddy represented Mythri Movie Makers in the Supreme Court during the proceedings.

With the legal hurdle temporarily cleared, the makers are expected to soon obtain the necessary government approval for revised ticket pricing. Industry insiders believe that once the order is issued, advance bookings for the highly anticipated film could open shortly, building further momentum ahead of its release.