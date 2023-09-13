‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ update: The veteran actress joined the sets of this Pawan Kalyan starrer

Talented director Harish Shankar is currently deep into the filming of “Ustaad Bhagat Singh” in Hyderabad, and the excitement level has soared with Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s presence on set.

Adding to the intrigue, there’s a captivating online buzz suggesting that yesteryear heroine Gautami has been casted a significant role in the movie. The actress was lat seen in “Shaakuntalam” and “Anni Manchi Sakunamule.”





No official announcement from the movie’s team has been made until now regarding her involvement. In this massive action entertainer, produced on a grand scale by Mythri Movie Makers, actress Sreeleela is set to be Pawan Kalyan’s on-screen partner. Meanwhile, music director Devi Sri Prasad is crafting the film’s soundtrack. The film’s regular shoot started recently and going on full swing. The makers are planning to release the film next year before elections.

