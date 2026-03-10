Vaishnavi Chaitanya confirms Tamil Debut with Arya’s upcoming film

Actress Vaishnavi Chaitanya, who gained popularity with the film Baby, has been making headlines following the release of the first single from her upcoming movie Epic. Amid this buzz, speculation had been circulating that she would make her Tamil debut opposite music composer-actor G. V. Prakash Kumar.

However, the actress has now clarified the situation by revealing details about her next Tamil project. In a recent workout post shared on Instagram, Vaishnavi uploaded photos featuring Tamil star Arya and actress Nikhila Vimal. The post carried the caption, “Arya 40 is loading,” confirming that she will be part of the actor’s milestone film. The pictures quickly went viral on social media, effectively putting an end to the rumours surrounding her Tamil debut.

The film, tentatively titled Arya 40, is reportedly being planned as a romantic drama. The project will mark Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s official entry into Tamil cinema as a lead actress, expanding her presence beyond Telugu films.

The film is being produced by Sayyeshaa Saigal and Kishore T. under the banner of The Show People. The music for the project will be composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar.

With the announcement generating excitement among fans, more details about the cast, crew, and production schedule of the film are expected to be revealed in the coming days.