Vakeel Saab: Performances stand out as the best in the movie

Tollywood: Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab is one of the super hits in recent times. Today, the film is carrying a positive report and the major reason behind it is the performances. Pawan Kalyan delivered his career-best performance and so are the leading ladies in the film. The choice of picking Prakash Raj for the advocate role is highly impressive.

As it has been a long time since we saw Pawan Kalyan on the silver screens, the fans enjoyed each and every second of his screen presence. His power-packed performance as Advocate Satyadev is an eye feast for the audience. Be it his dialogue delivery or his acting skills, Pawan Kalyan became the backbone of the film and carried the film on his shoulders.

Nivetha Thomas is decent in her role too. Anjali did a convincing job in essaying her role. Ananya Nagalla made her presence felt. As usual, Prakash Raj breathed life into his character.

If not for these performances, the film would not have ended an ordinary product at the box office. The film got good actors on board and impressed one and all.