Varun Sandesh’s Constable Title Song Launched by Hyderabad Police Commissioner C. V. Anand

Constable, starring Varun Sandesh, is directed by Aryan Subhan S.K. and produced under the Jagriti Movie Makers banner by Balagam Jagadeesh. The film marks the debut of Madhulika Varanasi as the female lead opposite Varun Sandesh.

The film's title song, "Constabullanna Constabullanna, Samajame Nee Sevaku Salaam Antundanna", was launched by Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand. Written by Srinivas Teja, composed by Subhash Anand, and sung by Nalgonda Gaddar Narasanna, the song pays tribute to constables and their dedication to society.

Speaking at the event, Commissioner C.V. Anand expressed his admiration for the song. “The title song is fantastic. I have a great fondness for our constables, and this song truly honors them. I believe every policeman will enjoy listening to it,” he said.

Hero Varun Sandesh shared his gratitude, stating, “It is an honor that C.V. Anand Garu launched our song. This is a proud moment for our team. Constable is a strong comeback film for me, and I’ve portrayed a role that offered me a great scope to showcase my acting.”

Producer Balagam Jagadeesh revealed his personal connection to the film. “Becoming a constable was my childhood dream. While that dream didn’t materialize, I decided to produce this film as a tribute to constables. I personally ensured that the title song reflected the respect they deserve, with Nalgonda Gaddar Narasanna lending his powerful voice. Having Commissioner C.V. Anand launch the song is a moment of pride for us,” he said.

Director Aryan Subhan S.K. praised the cast and crew, noting that Varun Sandesh’s performance and the producer’s vision brought the film to life. “The storyline, Varun’s dedication, and the team’s hard work have created something special. The title song will strike an emotional chord with the audience,” he added.

The film features an ensemble cast, including Duvvasi Mohan, Surya, Ravi Varma, Murali Dhar Goud, Balagam Jagadeesh, Prabhavati, Kalpalatha, Nitya Sri, and Sri Bhavya. Produced by Balagam Jagadeesh, the film is written, directed, and scripted by Aryan Subhan S.K.