Varun Tej thanks Praveen Sattaru for choosing him in ‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’

“Gandeevadhari Arjuna,” the latest movie starring Mega Prince Varun Tej, is scheduled to hit the big screens this Friday. Directed by Praveen Sattaru, the movie has ‘Agent’ actress Sakshi Vaidya as the leading lady. The movie also features Vinay Rai, Narain, Roshini Prakash, Manish Chaudhari, Abhinav Gomatam, Ravi Varma, Kalpalatha, and Baby Vedain.

The movie’s pre-release event happened in Hyderabad. Apart from the team, Dil Raju, Anil Ravipudi, and others graced the event. During the occasion, Varun Tej mentioned that he did this movie because he loved the core point. He expressed his gratitude to Praveen Sattaru for choosing him for the lead role.

Varun Tej also stated that everyone would connect with the social message in this film and would leave the theaters with awareness. He also assured that the film would undoubtedly entertain the audiences. Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra produced the film