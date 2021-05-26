Varun Tej's 'Ghani' gears up for the next schedule

Mega Prince Varun Tej-starrer 'Ghani' marks the directorial debut of Kiran Korrapati. Ace producer Allu Aravind is presenting this sports drama, which is produced by Sidhu Mudda of Renaissance Films and Allu Bobby of Allu Bobby Company. The awaited film is in the production stage. Due to the second wave of coronavirus, its shoot is not taking place currently and it will resume once the situation becomes normal.



Giving an update, producer Sidhu Mudda said, "Seventy percent of the shoot of 'Ghani' has been completed. The next schedule will be commenced once the second wave subsides. The film has the backdrop of boxing. During the ongoing lockdown, Varun Tej is practising boxing. In the upcoming schedule, besides action portions, crucial sequences on Varun Tej and other major cast members will be canned. Our Art Director has designed a huge stadium set for the purpose. Larnell Stovall and Vlad Rimburg, the Hollywood stunt masters who have previously worked on 'Titans' and the Bollywood movie 'Sulthan', will work on the action portions. Once the schedule is over, we will announce the release date of 'Ghani'."



Bollywood beauty Saiee Mukerjee is the female lead of this promising movie. Upendra, Suneil Shetty and Naveen Chandra are playing pivotal roles.



Varun Tej's look in the movie will be a never-seen-before one in his career. Music sensation SS Thaman has done the music. George C Williams is the director of photography of this film.

