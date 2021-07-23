Venkatesh Daggubati Thanks Chiranjeevi For His Positive Review On Narappa Movie…

Tollywood's ace actor Venkatesh Daggubati's latest movie Narappa which was released on Amazon Prime is successfully garnering millions of views with a positive talk. Even Venkatesh's daughter Aashritha Daggubati also dropped a long note appreciating her father on her Instagram page after watching the movie. Off late, Tollywood's legendary actor Chiranjeevi Konidela also watched the movie and dropped his positive review on his Twitter page. He appreciated Venkatesh and congratulated the whole team for their awesome performance.



Venkatesh shared the audio clip of Chiranjeevi's message and thanked him too. Take a look!

Its a moment of happiness listening to every word of your appreciation @KChiruTweets. Overwhelmed and humbled for your feedback on Narappa. Thank you Chiranjeevi 🤗 pic.twitter.com/mS18fzEgfD — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) July 23, 2021

Going with the audio clip, Chiranjeevi doled out, "Congratulations. I have just watched 'Narappa.' Wow, what a performance and what a transformation? I did not see Venkatesh because I witnessed Narappa throughout the film. Totally watched a new Venkatesh and you have owned the Narappa character with such depth. This film is yet another example that the actor in you is still wanting more. 'Narappa' will remain one of the best films in your career".

Well, Venkatesh also thanked Chiranjeevi jotting down, "Its a moment of happiness listening to every word of your appreciation @KChiruTweets. Overwhelmed and humbled for your feedback on Narappa. Thank you Chiranjeevi".

Narappa movie is directed by Srikanth Addala and is being bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanu and Suresh Babu under the Suresh Productions and V Creations banners. Venkatesh and Priyamani are the lead actors while Karthik Ratnam was seen as his elder son. This movie also has Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajeev Kanakala and Vasishta N. Simha in other important roles. It was released on Amazon Prime on July 20, 2021.

Narappa is the remake of the Kollywood film 'Asuran'. This movie had Dhanush and Manju Warrior in the lead roles.