Venkatesh looks as stylish cop in ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunnam’ new song promo

Victory Venkatesh is gearing up for a fresh and exciting role in his upcoming film Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, where he will be seen as an ex-cop and a family man—a departure from his previous cop portrayals. Directed by the talented Anil Ravipudi, known for delivering blockbusters, the film is produced by the prestigious Sri Venkateswara Creations. With promotional activities in full swing, fans are eagerly awaiting the movie's release on January 14th, during Sankranthi.

The first single, "Godari Gattu," a beautiful romantic number, has already been a massive hit, and today, on the occasion of Venkatesh's birthday, the team released a promo for the second single, "Meenu." The promo gives a sneak peek into a lively house celebration where Venkatesh, in a playful banter, interacts with his ex-girlfriend Meenu, played by Meenakshi Chaudhary, while his wife, portrayed by Aishwarya Rajesh, observes the fun. Venkatesh and Aishwarya are dressed in traditional attire, while Meenakshi rocks a trendy outfit, adding a modern touch to the scene.

One of the highlights of the promo is Venkatesh's transformation into a stylish cop, sporting a khaki uniform and sunglasses, making for a striking visual. This moment hints at an intense sequence in the film, generating further excitement for the movie. The song, composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, promises to be another hit.

With cinematography by Sameer Reddy, production design by AS Prakash, editing by Tammiraju, and action choreography by V Venkat, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam is set to deliver a thrilling cinematic experience. Fans are eagerly anticipating the movie, which promises to be a perfect treat for Sankranthi.







