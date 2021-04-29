Venkatesh’s Narappa Movie Gets Postponed Amid The Surge Of Covid-19 Cases

The surge in Covid-19 cases all over the country is creating an unofficial lockdown mode as the people are getting confined to their homes are stepping out in case of important works itself. Well, same like the first wave of this novel disease, the second wave is also showing off its effect on the film industry. Be it Bollywood or Tollywood, many movies' release dates are getting postponed. We have already seen Nani's Tuck Jagadish, Chiranjeevi's Acharya, Rana Daggubati's Virata Parvam and Naga Chaitanya's Love Story, getting postponed now even Venkatesh's most waited movie Narappa will also not get released on the said release date due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This note reads, "Narappa is a film that we have made with a lot of dedication and hard work and your love towards the film has been overwhelming. However, we are all going through a turbulent time during this unprecedented global pandemic and hence, keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience, the theatrical release of the film has been postponed. We will bring Narappa to you just when the time is right… Until then, be safe, take care of yourself and stay strong. We will all get through this together".

Along with this note, he also jotted down, "In lieu of the pandemic, #Narappa will not be releasing on May 14th. A new theatrical date will be announced once we overcome this unprecedented crisis.

Narappa movie is directed by Srikanth Addala and is being bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanu and Suresh Babu under the Suresh Productions banner. This flick also has Rao Ramesh, Rajeev Kanakala, Murali Sharma and Sampath Raj in other prominent roles.

The festive gift from the makers of 'Narappa' movie has treated all the fans of Venkatesh. This poster shows off Narappa's family on a family vacation.

Narappa movie is the remake of Kollywood flick 'Asuran'. This movie has Dhanush and Manju Warrior in the lead roles. S S Thaman will handle the music department while lyrics by Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, Suddala Ashok Teja, Anantha Sreeram, Krishnakanth and Kasarla Shyam gave given tunes to the melodious songs. This movie deals with the 1968 Kilvenmani massacre, which led to the death of 44 Dalit individuals. The movie plot is picked from Vekkai by Poomani book who penned a few incidents of this deadly massacre.