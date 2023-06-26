Versatile Hero Srikanth Launched The Theatrical Trailer Of Abhinav Sardhar's 'Mistake'

Abhinav Sardhar, who proved his mettle as an actor in many films impressed one and all in his first attempt as a hero with the movie Ram Asur. The promising hero is now coming up with another intriguing project Mistake. Directed by popular choreographer Bharath Kommalapati, Abhinav Sardhar is also producing the movie under his own production house ASP Media House. The film has already completed its post-production and is ready for release.







The trailer launch event of Mistake took place in a grand manner in Dasapalla Hotel, Hyderabad. Hero Srikanth, who entertained the audience in more than 100 movies, was the chief guest for the event that was also attended by Bigg Boss fame VJ Sunny, Manas, Sohail, Singer Revanth, Actor Banerjee, Lagadapati Sridhar, Chaitanya Krishna, Lohit Kumar, Vikramaditya, Income Tax Commissioner Jeevan etc.





The trailer begins with a group of friends going on a trip. Unfortunately, they are chased by an anonymous person and are trapped in a jungle. Then, we get to see a series of hilarious sequences, followed by intense action and thrilling elements.





“Pandu Vesangi Gonthulo Digithe Etta Untaado Thelusaa…”





“Matti Toofan Vachi Ollo Oodithe Ettuntaado Thelusaa…”





Machala Puli Moham Meede Gandristhe Ettauntaado Thelusaa…”





These dialogues give enough elevations to Abhinav Sardhar’s character. He sports a macho look flaunting six-pack abs. The trailer generates inquisitiveness for the film which is getting ready for release soon.