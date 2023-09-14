Live
Versatile Star Vishal’s Much-awaited High-voltage Sci-fi Gangster Drama Mark Antony Releasing Worldwide Grandly Tomorrow
Ganesh Chaturthi festivities will begin a bit early this year, with the makers of Versatile star Vishal's much-awaited high-voltage sci-fi gangster...
Ganesh Chaturthi festivities will begin a bit early this year, with the makers of Versatile star Vishal's much-awaited high-voltage sci-fi gangster drama Mark Antony releasing the movie tomorrow, four days prior to the festival. The movie which created great curiosity with its appealing promotional material will have a grand release worldwide in Hindi as well.
Vishal played dual roles as a father and son, wherein SJ Suryah will be seen as his best buddy who has great respect for women. The references of Silk Smitha are going to be other major attractions, other than science fiction elements, entertainment, intense action, and drama. With no big movies releasing in Telugu this week, it will be an advantage for Mark Antony.
Sensational composer GV Prakash Kumar composed the music for this movie and all the songs became chartbusters. The trailer has set the bar too high for the movie directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by S Vinod Kumar.
Ritu Varma is the leading lady opposite Vishal, while Sunil and Selva Raghavan are the other prominent cast.
Abhinandan Ramanujam handled the cinematography, whereas Vijay Velukutty is the editor of the movie. India’s top stunt director Peter Hein master choreographed the action sequences, alongside Dhilip Subbarayan, Kanal Kannan, and Dinesh Subbarayan.
Cast: Vishal, SJ Suryah, Ritu Varma, Sunil, and Selva Raghavan
Technical Crew:
Writer, director: Adhik Ravichandran
Producer: S Vinod Kumar
DOP: Abhinandan Ramanujam
Music: GV Prakash Kumar
Fights: Peter Hein, Dhilip Subbarayan, Kanal Kannan, and Dinesh Subbarayan
Editor: Vijay Velukutty
PRO: Sai Satish, Rambabu