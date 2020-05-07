Video of Rakul Preet shopping goes viral

Once the lockdown rules were relaxed, social media carried photos of girls patiently standing in queue for buying their fix of liquor in various cities. This included mana Hyderabad too where the upmarket colonies like Jubilee Hills had women getting down from swanky cars and picking up their stuff.

As anything trivial is going viral, it was not surprising when a video began doing the rounds of a mask-wearing girl walking from a shop with a couple of items on her hand and waving at one of those who was calling out to her.

News is that it was Rakul Preet who was in a local market near her Mumbai home on a purchasing trip and despite her wearing a mask, a fan identified her and shot a video.

The disturbing part was that it was circulated with a remark that the actress was buying booze from a local outlet. It's just that anything that a cine celebrity does seems to make the news, even if it is not one worthy of coverage.



