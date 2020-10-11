Vijay Deverakonda answered to his trolls

Tollywood: Vijay Deverakonda is highly active on social media and he doesn't really take the trolls too seriously. He can take the fun side of the trolls and he has a very serious side to answer to all of them, when required.

The actor proved it time and again that he likes to answer to the trolls in his own style. He recently said that he likes to see dictatorship coming back to India but not in a different way altogether.

Vijay Deverakonda said that a dictator can determine the new laws and rules that will help our country. He said that he wants to see rich and poor being treated equally.

For his comments, he got trolled and people started call him names like ignorant and incapable. But he did not take them too seriously and said he is "The Benevolent Fun Dictator". He released a video on his Twitter social media handle.

Vijay Deverakonda will start shooting for Fighter with Puri Jagannath in Mumbai soon. After completion of the film, he will start shooting for the film to be directed by Shiva Nirvana. He also has a film with the director, Sukumar.

