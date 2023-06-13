Vijay Deverakonda-Parasuram’s film to have formal opening tomorrow!

With “Geetha Govindam,” Rowdy Boy Vijay Deverakonda gained solid acceptance among the family audience too. The movie, directed by Parasuram, went on to gross over 100 crores at the box office. Recently it was announced that the actor-director would team up once again. Dil Raju is bankrolling this project under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner.



The latest news is that the movie will have a formal launch tomorrow at 9:30 AM. The word is that the team is planning to wrap up the entire shoot in a single schedule. There is a strong buzz that Mrunal Thakur has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Vijay. Earlier, the rumors stated that Pooja Hedge would play the leading lady, but it seems Mrunal has bagged the crazy offer.