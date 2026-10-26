Vijay Deverakonda Too Drops A Cute Post For His Wife Rashmika

It is well known that Tollywood’s cute couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika are facing a few negative comments on social media and some reports also stated that they unfollowed each other on social media. Thus, Rashmika took to her Insta page and gave a befitting reply with a long post to all the angry mobs. And now, even Vijay Deverakonda also dropped a few cosy pics of them and showered love on his dear Rashmika through Instagram.

His post reads, “My best friend, my wife, my woman. One of the most beautiful parts of my life that I got absolutely right. For all those concerned, We are both gloriously happy. I am blessed. If its me and her against the world - so be it. Big love to all those who celebrate love and the simplicity of living happily. Now, with absolutely no intended kindness or respect, everyone else can go fuck themselves. :)) Deverakonda Vijay Sai.”

Well, Vijay and Rashmika looked lovely in the first pic while the second one showcased Vijay carrying her on his back while she was resting at home following an injury sustained during the shooting of Mysaa.

Vijay and Rashmika once again proved that no one can disturb their journey and are happy living their life on their own terms.