Vijay Deverakonda Wedding News: House Lights Spark Rashmika Mandanna Wedding Rumours

  • Created On:  19 Feb 2026 1:20 PM IST
Vijay Deverakonda wedding news is making all his fans extremely happy. A video of his house covered with lights is going viral. It looks absolutely amazing! People think that maybe a wedding is going to happen soon.

Many fans think this is connected to Rashmika Madanna's wedding which has been a rumor. There has been a lot of relationship news about the both of them. Fans hope the soon get married.

Some reports tell us that maybe they will get married in Udaipur this month. A wedding card has also been posted online which is making everyone even more hyped.Though, there is no official message of this event to happen. None of the actors gave confirmed anything. There is a possibility that all of this is just a rumor.

This has been a very big news in the Tollywood world.At the moment, everyone is waiting for them to tell the truth about this matter. Until then, the fans are left to their imaginations.

