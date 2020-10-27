Vijaya Dashami Vibes: Keerthy Suresh Looks Beautiful In Her Festive Wear

The National Award winner and Tollywood 'Mahanati' Keerthy Suresh enjoyed the Dussehra festival to the core and made us go awe with her traditional festive wear… She picked an ethnic outfit and made an impactful fashion statement. Keerthy has dropped a few beautiful pics on her Instagram page and looked like a complete stunner in this festive season.





This 'Miss India' actress has picked a classy white kurta and teamed it up with a matching loose pants. The golden dupatta, sling bag and flowy tresses perfectly suited her festive attire. She looked simple yet stunning with on-point makeup and bindi. Keerthy also wrote, "#VijayDashami vibes

May happiness and positivity come your way

#HappyVijayDashami

.

.

.

#HappyDusshera #Dusshera2020 #instagood #instamood #instalove #festivevibes #festiveseason."

These pics made it clear that, this Tollywood beauty has enjoyed the festival to the core…





Off late, Keerthy also dropped another interesting post and made us know how to stay hydrated in the festive season. She is seen holding a water bottle and travelling in her car along with her little pet Nyke.

Speaking about Keerthy Suresh's work front, she will be next seen in 'Miss India' movie. Being a lady-oriented movie, this is a journey of a middle-class girl 'Samyuktha' who flies to abroad and opens a 'Indian Tea' business making all the foreigners enjoy the taste of authentic Indian beverage. It will her dream from childhood to turn into a business woman. But she lacks support from her family itself, but with her strong determination and hard work, she reaches heights.





Here is the trailer of 'Miss India' movie… It shows off Samyukta's journey… Tollywood's ace actor Jagapathi Babu will be seen in the antagonist role who will create hassles in the success journey of Samyukta.

Miss India movie is directed by Narendra Nath and bankrolled by Mahesh S Koneru under East Coast Productions banner. Amid Covid-19 restrictions, this movie will be released through Netflix OTT platform on 4th November, 2020.