Vikrant Film Creations launches in style; producer Sivakrishna Mandalapuenters Telugu cinema

Vikrant Film Creations (VFC) marked its grand entry into the Telugu film industry with an elaborate pooja ceremony held today. The production house, spearheaded by Sivakrishna Mandalapu, is set to embark on its cinematic journey with an ambitious project soon.
The event was graced by renowned producer Sahoo Garapati, director Karthik Reddy (Adda fame), producer Ramdas Mutyala, and businessman Narasimha Reddy. Also present were Mandalapu Pravalika and Swapna Chowdhury Ammineni, who joined in inaugurating the puja ceremony alongside Vedic scholars.
Speaking on the occasion, producer Sivakrishna Mandalapu expressed his excitement about his foray into filmmaking. “A major film will be launched under the Vikrant Film Creations banner soon. Our vision is to produce many quality films in the future. This dream wouldn’t be possible without the unwavering support of my family, friends, and the audience,” he said.
The event saw the participation of several film personalities, hinting at an exciting new chapter for Telugu cinema. A significant project announcement from VFC is expected soon, adding to the anticipation surrounding the new production house.