'Vimanam' makers invite audience to share their first flight experience & win gifts

'Vimanam', the upcoming Telugu-Tamil release, stars versatile artist Samuthirakani as Veerayya, a differently-abled middle-aged single parent. Zee Studios and Kiran Korrapati Creative Works have floated an interesting contest.

We all are thrilled about flight journeys. Our first flight experience is always a memory of a lifetime. Ironically, 'Vimanam' director Siva Prasad Yanala didn't fly even once till the project happened to him. He got to travel on a flight for the first time only during the making of the film. "I had to travel to Chennai and didn't know how to board the flight, where to ask queries in the airport, etc... Zee Studios deployed someone who would capture my first experience. It made me nervous that my first airport visit would be filmed," the director says.

"When I first saw the plane from a close range, I was extremely delighted. It was a mix of surprise, awe and excitement to fly. When I think of the unique experience of my flight journey, it makes me happy," the director says.

The makers have invited the audience to share their first flight experience in the form of a video or picture. You can tag @VimanamTheFilm by using the hashtag #MyFirstVimanam. The participants will be in for a surprise gift.

Vimanam is to land in theatres on June 9th.





Cast:

Samuthirakani, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Master Dhruvan, Meera Jasmine, Rahul Ramakrishna, Dhanraj, Naan Kadavul Rajendran.

Crew -

Written & Directed by : Siva Prasad Yanala

Produced by: Kiran Korrapati & Zee Studios

Music : Charan Arjun

Director Of Photography: Vivek Kalepu

Editor: Marthand K Venkatesh

Dialogues: Hanu Ravuri (Telugu), Prabhakar (Tamil)

Art Director: JK Murthy

Lyricist: Snehan

Executive Producer: Hanumanth Rao Boyapati

PRO: Naidu-Phani ( Telugu ), Yuvraaj ( Tamil )

