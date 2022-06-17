  • Menu
Virata parvam Movie Leaked Online on Movierulz and Tamilrockers
Highlights

Rana Daggubati's and Sai Pallavi's upcoming flick Virata Parvam is all set to hit the screens Today

the rumor is that the advance bookings of the movie were not up to the expectations.This indicates that the openings of the film were not encouraging.As per the latest reports, the film may collect 2 to 3 crores through the advance bookings online portal. However, the only hope for this film is Sai Pallavi, who can pull the crowds to the theatres.

Fans are expecting that the film will do well at the box office. However, on the other hand, the movie has been leaked online on the websites like Tamilrockers, Movierulz, tamilmv, filmyzilla, Ibomma etc...


Hence, the success of the film totally depends on the main lead's performance. Virata Parvam is a love story set against the backdrop of the Naxal movement in Telangana during the 1990s. Venu Udugula directs this most awaited film.



