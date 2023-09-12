Live
Just In
Vishal’s Mark Antony Gets Relief In Court, Stay Vacated, Set For Release On September 15th
Versatile star Vishal gets a huge relief in the Court. It is known that the Madras Court recently restrained the release of his film “Mark Antony” which is slated to release on September 15th.
However, the court has now given no objection to the film’s release. “No objection in court to release the movie #MarkAntony, Stay vacated.#MarkAntony all set to release on Sep 15th Worldwide and 22nd in Hindi, GB. #MarkAntonyFromSep15 #WorldOfMarkAntony ," wrote Vishal.
So, all the hurdles are cleared for the film to release on the 15th of this month.
Alongside Vishal, Mark Antony also features SJ Suriya in a pivotal role, while Ritu Varma is the female lead. Sunil, Selvaraghavan, Abhinaya, Kingsley, and Y.G. Mahendran are the other prominent cast.
The movie is helmed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by S Vinod Kumar, while G V Prakash Kumar scored the music. Expectations for the film are high with the superb response to the teaser, trailer, and songs.