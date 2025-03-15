Live
Vishnu Manchu assures significant roles for stars in ‘Kannappa’
The highly anticipated devotional action drama Kannappa, headlined by Vishnu Manchu, boasts an ensemble cast featuring some of the biggest stars in Indian cinema—Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Mohanlal. With its star-studded lineup, the film has generated massive buzz ahead of its release on April 25, 2025.
Addressing speculations about the screen time of these superstars, Vishnu Manchu clarified in a recent interview, “If you think the stars are just there for namesake, you are absolutely wrong. People will definitely say they got more scope than in their own films. They are not limited to mere cameos.”
He further emphasized that the roles of Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Mohanlal will be even more substantial than that of his father, Mohan Babu. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa is inspired by the life of an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva. The film also stars Preity Mukundhan as the female lead.