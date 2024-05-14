Vishnu Manchu’s epic Kannappa set to shine at Cannes Film Festival

In a groundbreaking move for Telugu cinema, Vishnu Manchu is ready to unveil "The World Of Kannappa" at Cannes on 20th May 2024. This marks a historic moment as Telugu cinema steps onto the global stage.

"The World Of Kannappa" isn't merely a movie; it's a cinematic odyssey that promises to redefine storytelling.

As the Cannes red carpet awaits the arrival of this cinematic marvel, anticipation mounts to a crescendo. Vishnu Manchu's meticulous craftsmanship, coupled with the stellar performances of the ensemble cast, sets the stage for a historic moment in Telugu cinema.

"We are thrilled to unveil the teaser of 'Kannappa' on the esteemed stage of the Cannes Film Festival," remarked Vishnu Manchu enthusiastically. "Cannes serves as the ideal platform to showcase our production to a global audience. By bringing our rich Indian history to the global platform, we aim to enlighten audiences worldwide about the timeless tales and cultural heritage that our film encapsulates."

As the world eagerly awaits "The World Of Kannappa's" Cannes debut, it's poised to leave an indelible mark on the global cinematic landscape. With its captivating narrative, stellar performances, and a cast of legends, this is one cinematic experience that promises to be nothing short of extraordinary.