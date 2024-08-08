Vishwak Sen announces ‘VS14’ with ‘JathiRatnalu’ director Anudeep KV

Rising star Vishwak Sen, known for his versatile performances, is gearing up for the release of his next action-packed film, "Mechanic Rocky." Directed by Ravi Teja Mullapudi, the movie stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Shraddha Srinath as the female leads and is set to hit theaters on October 31. As excitement builds for this release, Sen has delighted fans with news of his next major project.

Vishwak Sen has officially announced his collaboration with Anudeep KV, the acclaimed director of "JathiRatnalu," for a new family entertainer. The film, tentatively titled "VS14," marks a surprising and much-anticipated partnership. Anudeep KV was originally expected to direct a film with Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja, making this announcement a pleasant surprise for cinephiles.

"VS14" will be produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibotla under the People Media Factory banner, known for backing successful ventures. The film's music will be composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, adding to the project's high expectations. While details about the leading lady and other supporting cast members have yet to be disclosed, the initial announcement has already generated significant buzz within the industry and among fans.

This new project comes on the heels of Sen's rising popularity and his knack for choosing diverse roles that showcase his acting prowess. As he transitions from the intense action of "Mechanic Rocky" to a family-centric storyline in "VS14," audiences are eager to see how he will bring his unique style to this new collaboration.