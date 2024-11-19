Vishwak Sen promises thrills and surprises with ‘Mechanic Rocky’

Mass Ka Das Vishwak Sen is all set to enthrall audiences with his upcoming action-packed film Mechanic Rocky, directed by debutant Ravi Teja Mullapudi. The movie, featuring Meenakshi Chaudhary and Shraddha Srinath as the leading ladies, is produced by Ram Talluri under the banner of SRT Entertainments. With gripping trailers, captivating songs, and the intriguing “First Gear” teaser, the film has generated substantial buzz ahead of its November 22 release.

In a recent press conference, Vishwak Sen shared insights about the film, describing it as a highly unpredictable and entertaining venture. “The story touches on a significant topic from the last four to five years that hasn’t been explored in cinema before. While it’s not message-driven, viewers can take away something meaningful,” he remarked.

The actor also praised the film's thrilling narrative, highlighting its transition from a high-energy first half to an adrenaline-charged second half. “Ten minutes into the second half, the intensity skyrockets. The movie has enough substance to keep the audience hooked,” Vishwak stated.

Working with first-time director Ravi Teja Mullapudi was a rewarding experience for the actor, who commended the filmmaker’s intelligence and storytelling skills. “Audiences will appreciate the director’s work and the depth of the screenplay,” he added.

Vishwak also raved about Jakes Bejoy’s music and background score, calling it “overwhelming.” He praised the cast, including Sunil, Naresh, and Raghu, for delivering standout performances, noting that the film isn't solely hero-driven but rather a well-rounded ensemble.

With confidence in the final product, Vishwak hinted at multiple premieres and shared his excitement for the audience's reaction. “Mechanic Rocky is an unpredictable film, and viewers are in for a surprise,” he concluded.