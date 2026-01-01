Vishwak Sen stuns in dark political drama ‘Legacy’

Mass ka Das Vishwak Sen, known for breaking stereotypes and prioritising quality over quantity, is once again set to surprise audiences with his next film Legacy. Produced by Kalaahi Media after the critically acclaimed Pindam, the film is directed by Sai Kiran Daida, who reunites with the banner for this ambitious political drama. The makers kick-started 2026 by releasing a gripping and dark teaser on January 1, instantly creating strong buzz.

Legacy is a powerful character-driven political drama that follows Siddharth, a reluctant young man forced to inherit the political legacy of his highly influential father. The teaser opens with Vishwak Sen’s chilling voiceover, reflecting his hatred for power-hungry vultures circling political authority, even as circumstances compel him to step into the same ruthless world.

Visually arresting moments include Siddharth visiting his father’s memorial in a shocking act of defiance, followed by intense scenes involving guns, political figures, and psychological conflict. Vishwak Sen appears raw, broken, rude, and diabolical, delivering a performance that highlights his remarkable ability to transform and command the screen with sheer intensity.

Director Sai Kiran Daida once again showcases strong technical finesse, backed by high production values from producers Yeshwanth Daggumati and Saikiran Reddy Daida. Govind Vasantha’s haunting background score elevates the mood, while Jiju Sunny’s cinematography and Sirish Prasad’s editing add depth.

Starring Ekta Rathod as the female lead, with Rao Ramesh, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Mohan, and Kay Kay Menon in key roles, Legacy has already struck a chord with audiences.