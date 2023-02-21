Vishwak Sen’s ‘Dhamki’ planning to hit theatres in April

Promising actor Vishwaksen will be seen next in "Dhamki." Nivetha Pethuraj is the heroine in this action comedy drama, hemled by Vishwaksen. It is already known that "Dhamki," which was scheduled to hit screens on February 17, 2023, postponed to an unannounced release date.

The latest buzz is that the makers are in plans to release the film in April 2023. An official announcement from the makers is yet to be out. Recently, the team completed a pub song in Hyderabad. Rao Ramesh, Rohini, Ajay and others played significant roles in this flick.

The songs which were released created huge buzz in audience. Produced by Vanmaye Creations and Vishwaksen Cinemas banners. Leon James is the music director of this film.