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Vishwak Sen’s ENE Repeat Trailer Will Be Out On This Date
In Short
It is well known that Tollywood’s young actor Vishwak Sen is all set to entertain his fans with three movies within a gap of 35 days. As of now, he is busy with the Cult post-release promotions.
It is well known that Tollywood’s young actor Vishwak Sen is all set to entertain his fans with three movies within a gap of 35 days. As of now, he is busy with the Cult post-release promotions. Being a Tollywood’s first-kind of slasher movie, it was released in the theatres yesterday and is receiving positive response especially from the youthful audience.
On the other hand, his next movie ENE Repeat being the sequel to the blockbuster Ea Nagaraniki Emaindi movie is all set to hit the theatres on 19th November. As the release date is nearing, the makers are all set to launch the trailer on 3rd November and dropped this big news on social media. Take a look!
This post reads, “The boys are back on a new mission #ENERepeatTrailer on November 3rd. Mee gang tho ready ayipondi… #ENERepeat #ENE2 #ENERepeatOnNov19th”.
Going with the plot, the film once again highlights friendship saga of the core group featuring Vishwak Sen, Maganti Srinath, Abhinav Gomatam, and Venkatesh Kakumanu and makes us witness their chaotic escapades and new adventures of their journey!
This movie has an ensemble cast of
• Vishwak Sen
• Abhinav Gomatam as Kaushik
• Venkatesh Kakumanu
• Maganti Srinath
• Anisha Ambrose as Shirley
• Shivathmika Rajashekar
• Mahesh Yadav Chintala as Robin
This Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam’s directorial is being bankrolled by Srujan Yarabolu and Sendip Nagireddy under the S Originals and Rootnode Cinema banners.
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