Vishwak Sen’s ‘Gangs of Godavari’ Set to entertain this summer

Popular Telugu actor Vishwak Sen, renowned for his diverse roles and mass appeal, has garnered a dedicated fan following with his recent blockbuster "Gaami". Now, he is all geared up to enthrall audiences with his upcoming gritty and intense film, "Gangs of Godavari".

Scheduled to release worldwide on May 17, 2024, coinciding with the summer holidays, the film promises to be a gripping tale set against the backdrop of the Godavari districts during the tumultuous 1960s. Vishwak Sen takes on a challenging and dark character, portraying the journey of a man rising from adversity to prominence in a hostile and combative environment.

The leading lady role is portrayed by the talented actress Neha Sshetty, while the acclaimed Anjali plays a pivotal role, adding depth to the narrative. With Vishwak Sen's dynamic performance and the ensemble cast, "Gangs of Godavari" aims to captivate audiences with its compelling storyline and intense portrayal of characters.

Adding to the anticipation is the musical genius Yuvan Shankar Raja, who is composing the music for the film. The release of the melody song "Suttamla Soosi" from the album, composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, has already gone viral, amassing over 48 million views on YouTube. The song's popularity has set high expectations for the film's soundtrack.

Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas respectively, "Gangs of Godavari" boasts of an impressive production team. With Krishna Chaitanya at the helm as the director and notable talents such as Anith Madhadi handling cinematography and National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli overseeing editing, the film promises to deliver a memorable cinematic experience.

Speaking about the film, Vishwak Sen expressed his excitement for portraying such a challenging role and is confident that "Gangs of Godavari" will resonate with audiences worldwide. With its intriguing storyline, stellar cast, and exceptional craftsmanship, the film is poised to make a significant impact upon its release, promising an unforgettable cinematic journey for viewers.