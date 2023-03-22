Vishwaksen's Das ka Dhamki Movie Leaked Online on Movierulz, Tamilrockers and Tamilmv Other Torrent Sites

The upcoming release of "Das Ka Dhamki," starring Nivetha Pethuraj and Vishwak Sen, has been generating buzz with the unique promotional tactics employed by the unit. This Movie Plot is Krishna Das, also known as Vishwaksen, is employed as a waiter at a luxurious hotel in Hyderabad. Although he and his friends live a middle-class lifestyle, they aspire to lead a life of affluence. Unfortunately, in pursuit of wealth, Das deceives Keerthi, played by Nivetha, by pretending to be a wealthy and entitled person.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Rudra, who bears an uncanny resemblance to Das, runs a pharmaceutical company that has reportedly developed a breakthrough cancer drug. Dhanunjay, portrayed by Ajay, and Sanjay are vying for a 10,000 crore deal. In a series of events, Das impersonates Sanjay, leading to an unexpected and exciting turn of events.

The rest of the story focuses on the entanglement of the two men's lives as the,,y cross into each other's domains, resulting in thrilling and unpredictable consequences.

