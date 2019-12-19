What are the movies releasing for this Friday?

Cinephiles get their weekly dose of medicine through the new releases. They wait dearly to catch all the movies in the theatres and when it is a festival weekend and theatres will have four options for them to choose, they will be thrilled to high extent.

So, let's talk about the movies releasing this weekend.

Firstly, we have Nandamuri Balakrishna coming up with his new movie, Ruler a little early than his regular timing, Sankranthi. For Christmas, this is his first release in years and the actor is confident that K.S. Ravikumar and his combination will deliver another hit film like Jai Simha. His Tony Stark look from the film created buzz for the film too. But the trailers and teasers aren't that great, to be honest.

Second option is Prathi Roju Pandage. Maruthi Dasari and Sai Tej are coming together for the first time with this family entertainer. Satyaraj character, Rao Ramesh and Raashi Khanna's comedy from the film are said to be highlights. SS Thaman scored music for the film.

Third option is Donga. Karthi after scoring a surprise hit with Kaithi is coming with this film in the direction of Jeethu Joseph, who made Drishyam. For the first time, Karthi and his real life sister-in-law, Jyothika are coming together. Movie doesn't have much buzz but it can be a dark horse for this weekend.

For Hindi cinema lovers, Salman Khan is coming with Dabangg 3. Prabhu Deva directed the movie and it is the latest instalment in Dabangg franchise, which revived Salman's market from tethers.

For English cinema lovers, Star Wars XI: The Rise of Skywalker is releasing on Friday. The new trilogy with Rey as the lead will end the Skywalker saga that started the franchise way back in 1977 too.