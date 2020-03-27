What are the OTT platforms available for us in India, during Lockdown?

21 Days of Lockdown around the Country like India is hard to believe and execute, as well. There is bigger population than available resources and we cannot be really sure about everyone staying at home all the time, without losing their mind looking at the news.

Well, we don't have to depress ourselves by overthinking about the options we have to survive the crisis. We can try to connect with family members, work from home, develop a new hobby and watch different web series that we have always been wanting to do so.

This can be the time for us to really appreciate life and understand the value of being with each other. There are certain OTT platforms that have shows for us all to watch as a family or in our isolation rooms as well.

The list of the OTT platforms available is as follows:

Netflix

Amazon Prime

Hotstar

Zee5

MX Player

TVF

Alt Balaji

VOOT

Sony LIV

Youtube

Big Flix

Arre

ETV Win

Ditto TV

Airtel Xstream

Hoichoi

AHA

Jio TV

Lyca TV

Gemplex

ShemarooMe

Spuul

Sun NXT

Fliz Movies

WinterSUNTV

YuppTV

Mubi

HOOQ

Out of all these, for regional content, you can prefer Amazon Prime, MX Player, Hoichoi (for Bengali content), AHA (Telugu Content), ETV Win (regional content in different languages from ETV Network), Netflix (for dubbed series, movies).

Hotstar has sports, movies, web series, TV shows, News channels streaming as it is an extension of STAR Network services but it hosts some other channels too, in news.

Zee5 hosts all the shows from Zee Network and Sony LIV, from Sony TV Network. Sun NXT has new movies and all south Indian channels content owned by Sun TV Network.

Arre, TVF, ALT Balaji have exclusive OTT platform content developed by respective production houses. They also home some old TV series that we all like. ALT Balaji caters to more matured audiences, so caution is advised.