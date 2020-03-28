When It's Megastar Chiranjeevi, Nobody Can Match Pace

That Megastar Chiranjeevi has joined Twitter making way for his son Ram Charan to join the social media bandwagon is no news anymore. However, what caught our attention was his activity on social media.

Chiranjeevi not only joined the micro-blogging site Twitter but also the photosharing app Instagram

Ever since he made his entry he has been hyperactive on both the platforms. One look at his official social media handles, and it's easy to know how he's on top of things.And pace at which he has got a hang of things on Instagram and Twitter is amazing.

Megastar is posting pictures of his son Ram Charan's childhood and his morning routine. In one of the posts, Chiru says that watering the plants is part of his morning duty.

Now, with the coronavirus bringing the action in the film industry to a standstill, the megastar of Tollywood has urged his colleagues to contribute generously to a fund so as to help small time workers in TFI whose livelihood depends on this.Isn't that awesome? at this rate, Chiru will sure overtake the others who joined much ahead of him.

Chiranjeevi will be next seen in Koratala Siva's action thriller Acharya.

https://twitter.com/KChiruTweets

https://www.instagram.com/chiranjeevikonidela/