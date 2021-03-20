When 'Jathi Ratnalu' beats 'Baahubali' in terms of collections

The recently released Jathi Ratnalu movie beat the records set by Prabhas and Rajamouli's Baahubali. Yes, what you have read is right.

The movie reached third place with the highest collections in the first week at RTC crossroads and crossing the results set by movies like Ala Vaikuntapurramloo, Sarileru Neekevvaru, and even Bahubali. Bahubali: The Conclusion' movie made 36 lakhs gross in the first week at RTC crossroads and created an all-time record.

AVPL made 40.73 lakhs crores and 'Jathi Ratnalu' movie took over these two movies by making 40.76 crores. Even in Devi theatres, the movie made a gross of 38.63 lakhs in the first week.

Team Jathi Ratnalu is now touring the USA to celebrate the film's success with the fans and general audiences. Naveen Polishetty, Anudeep, Nag Ashwin and others will be going on the tour.